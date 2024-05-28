Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:OGEN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.40.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
