Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OGEN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

