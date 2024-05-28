Okta (OKTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Okta Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.84.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

