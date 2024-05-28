Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc makes up 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

