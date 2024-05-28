NVIDIA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 0.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $27.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $896.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $710.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a one year low of $366.35 and a one year high of $1,064.75.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.49.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,278 shares of company stock worth $40,710,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.