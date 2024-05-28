NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NOV were worth $44,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 263,543 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in NOV by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 864,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 256,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,343,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.24. 1,706,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,291. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

