Northland Securities Lowers Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to Under Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Emeren Group Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,885,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

