NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,601,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

