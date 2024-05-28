NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXE. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NXE stock opened at C$10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 97.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.99. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.91 and a 1-year high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). On average, analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

