NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Benchmark

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTES. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.71.

NetEase stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. NetEase has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

