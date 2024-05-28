Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMCR. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.85.

IMCR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

