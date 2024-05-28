Morgan Stanley Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $161.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.58.

ROST stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average of $137.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

