Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $140.95 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $140.95 or 0.00205307 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $46.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,653.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.13 or 0.00694982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00122790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00045130 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00090231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,442,326 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.