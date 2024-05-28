Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $140.95 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $140.95 or 0.00205307 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $46.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,653.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.13 or 0.00694982 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00122790 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008668 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00045130 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00056480 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00090231 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.
About Monero
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,442,326 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
