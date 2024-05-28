Millrace Asset Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,376 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Lovesac worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $5,160,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 87.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,988 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 49,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOVE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. 172,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

