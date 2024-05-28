Millrace Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Rapid7 comprises about 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.02. 802,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,139. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

