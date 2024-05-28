Millrace Asset Group Inc. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Potbelly as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 737,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 173,227 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBPB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Potbelly Stock Up 2.2 %

PBPB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 116,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $258.13 million, a PE ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

