Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 3,759 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.29. The company had a trading volume of 584,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.62 and a beta of 1.87. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $829,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,363 shares of company stock worth $31,855,794 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

