Millrace Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,351,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,986,000 after buying an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 199,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 353,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.49. 231,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,929. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

