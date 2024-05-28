Millrace Asset Group Inc. Makes New $472,000 Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,141 shares of company stock worth $13,397,203. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.53.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.72. 371,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,273. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -288.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.41. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

