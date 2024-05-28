Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,166 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 17.6% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Azenta by 21.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZTA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.94. 378,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Azenta’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

