Millrace Asset Group Inc. Buys New Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 136.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 557,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,604.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $76,369.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,250.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,350 shares of company stock worth $395,917. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of KIDS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.54. 97,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIDS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

