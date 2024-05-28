Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 220,596 PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 220,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.59% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 269,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

PWFL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. 605,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $571.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.75.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

