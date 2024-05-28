Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $126.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.92.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,329,382.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $74,329,382.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,557,543. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $769,372,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.