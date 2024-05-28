Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (MOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
