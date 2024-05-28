Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at UBS Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

