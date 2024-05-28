Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,160,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

