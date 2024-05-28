Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.77. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

