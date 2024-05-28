Maintel (LON:MAI) Trading 1.8% Higher

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 254.56 ($3.25). 5,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.19).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.70.

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

