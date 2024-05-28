Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $376.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $384.00 to $376.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $465.13.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $303.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.35 and its 200 day moving average is $430.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $295.28 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.