Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $467.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,361. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

