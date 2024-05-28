LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of LL Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:LL opened at $1.70 on Friday. LL Flooring has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $188.49 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in LL Flooring by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LL Flooring by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 154,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

