Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Lowered to $236.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $236.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LECO. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,387,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,627,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

