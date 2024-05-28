Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Trading Down 1.9%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. 15,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.
Leaf Mobile Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86.
About Leaf Mobile
Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leaf Mobile
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.