Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 3.1% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $59,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.7 %

LH stock traded up $3.28 on Monday, reaching $199.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,041. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.18. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

