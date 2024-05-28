Kkr Credit Income Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kkr Credit Income Fund
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Petco Health & Wellness Out of the Doghouse on an EPS beat?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Can CAVA, Red Robin, and Cracker Barrel Match Chipotle’s Q1 Win?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Choose Between an Options Debit Spread or Credit Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.