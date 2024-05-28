Kkr Credit Income Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

