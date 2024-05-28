Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

