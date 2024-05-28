KeyCorp Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,015.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $960.00 to $1,015.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $864.00 price target (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 14.2 %

DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $876.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.20. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 135.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 72.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $4,580,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

