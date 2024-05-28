JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ATS (NYSE:ATS) Price Target to $38.00

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ATS in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised ATS to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE:ATS opened at $31.87 on Friday. ATS has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts expect that ATS will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ATS by 18.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ATS by 20.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 919,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ATS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,578,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,050,000 after acquiring an additional 107,351 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATS by 34.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,863,000 after acquiring an additional 909,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,916,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

