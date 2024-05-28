JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $26.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of MRCY opened at $31.18 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 26.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

