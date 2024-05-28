JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $14.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 6.6 %

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,619,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 295.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,244 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,304,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.