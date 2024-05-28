JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $41.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $30.03 on Friday. Endava has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,668,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 16.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at $58,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

