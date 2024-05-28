Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

