Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.69.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$26.15 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$32.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

