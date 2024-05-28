iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stake Increased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $396,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.86. 249,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,349. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

