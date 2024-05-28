Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

IRWD stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $931.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 10,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,255.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 10,684 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

