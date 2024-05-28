IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,363,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

