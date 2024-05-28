IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 259.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,239. The company has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

