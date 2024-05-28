IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,960 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

