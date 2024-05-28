Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $770.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $760.00 to $770.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $634.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.77. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.