InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. InMode has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,634,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in InMode by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in InMode by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,516 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

