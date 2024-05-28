Hyatt Hotels Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Hyatt Hotels has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Hyatt Hotels has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of H opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

